UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Football Opens National Training Centre To Coronavirus Patients

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:28 PM

Italian football opens national training centre to coronavirus patients

Italian football bosses confirmed on Thursday the national team's training centre at Coverciano in Tuscany will be made available to local authorities for the treatment of coronavirus patients

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Italian football bosses confirmed on Thursday the national team's training centre at Coverciano in Tuscany will be made available to local authorities for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Italy is now the global epicentre for the disease which now killed 7,503 in the country and infected almost 75,000.

"Health is of the utmost importance and needs to be protected, which is why the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) is opening the centre in Coverciano to Italians in difficulty," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said.

All sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3, and the FIGC chief said he had told the Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella that local authorities could use the facility just outside the city.

"We're not playing football now, to get back to it we need to win the most important match against coronavirus together," added Gravina.

The centre already hosts a unit of the local Fire Brigade, with the hotel and the auditorium now being made available for patients receiving treatment.

Coverciano is where all of Italy's national football teams train. The Italian Football Museum is also located on site.

Known as the 'University of football' it also hosts high-level training courses for coaches and referees and will be the future control centre for VAR (video assistant referee).

In Tuscany, nearly 3,000 people have been infected by the virus which has killed 142 locally.

Related Topics

Football Fire Hotel Florence Italy SITE April All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to conduct ‘Ta’awon Al Haq 12 ..

31 minutes ago

US stocks open up as jobless claims soar, stimulus ..

3 minutes ago

G20 leaders seek unity as virus hits US economy

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister lauds services of doctors, m ..

3 minutes ago

US to indict Venezuela leader Maduro for 'narco-te ..

3 minutes ago

G20 Leaders Pledge 'Adequate Financing' to Contain ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.