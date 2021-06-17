Italy Beat Switzerland To Qualify For Euro 2020 Last 16
Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:50 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Italy became the first team to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020 as Manuel Locatelli scored twice before a late Ciro Immobile goal in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Switzerland in Rome.
Roberto Mancini's side have six points after two games and will advance as Group A winners if they avoid defeat against second-placed Wales at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.