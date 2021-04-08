UrduPoint.com
Italy's Musetti Ousts Top Seed Evans To Advance To Cagliari Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:39 PM

Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti saved four match points to oust top seed Daniel Evans of Britain to advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament in Cagliari on Thursday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti saved four match points to oust top seed Daniel Evans of Britain to advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament in Cagliari on Thursday.

The 90th-ranked Musetti won through 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (10/8) after two hours ten minutes on court in Sardinia against Evans, ranked 32.

Musetti, 19, the recipient of a wild card this week for the main draw in Monte-Carlo, had gotten off to a flying start on the Mediterranean island with two break points to lead 5-0 before, sealing the set in 24 minutes.

Evans changed tactics in the second set with a more aggressive style allowing him to level proceedings 6-1.

The 30-year-old Englishman had the edge in the third set tiebreak, his Italian rival had trailed 5/2, but saved match points at 3/6 and 7/8.

A forehand drop shot winner allowed Musetti to seal victory on his second match point.

Earlier Germany's Yannick Hanfmann beat 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato 7-5, 6-1 of Italy to reach the quarter-finals.

