UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Sonego To Meet Defending Champion Djere In Cagliari Final

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:46 PM

Italy's Sonego to meet defending champion Djere in Cagliari final

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego staved off a fightback from second-seeded American Taylor Fritz and will meet defending champion Laslo Djere of Serbia in the final of the ATP tournament in Cagliari on Saturday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Italy's Lorenzo Sonego staved off a fightback from second-seeded American Taylor Fritz and will meet defending champion Laslo Djere of Serbia in the final of the ATP tournament in Cagliari on Saturday.

Sonego was a set and 3-0 up in the semi-final clay-court clash before 23-year-old Fritz rallied but the third-seeded Italian dug deep in the third set to pull through 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in two hours and 39 minutes.

Sonego will bid to become the first Italian to capture an ATP Tour title on home soil since Filippo Volandri at Palermo in October 2006.

The 23-year-old from Turin takes on clay-specialist Djere who kept his title defence on track by sweeping past fourth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-2, 6-0.

It will be a third ATP final for both.

Djere won his first two on clay in Rio in 2019 and Cagliari last year.

Sonego captured his first crown on grass at the 2019 Antalya Open, but lost on a hard court in Vienna last October.

In Saturday's semi-final, Sonego made the break in the fifth game but 32nd-ranked Fritz levelled for 4-4, in the fourth meeting between the pair.

The 34th-ranked Italian reeled off five straight games before the American reacted taking the second set after a 64 minute battle when Sonego netted a backhand.

But Sonego regained control with breaks for 5-0 in third, holding firm after a loss of serve to seal a berth in the final on his second match point.

"Compared to the first ATP final in Antalya I've gained great experiences around the world," said Sonego who reached the last-16 in Miami last month.

"I've been training with stronger players trying to steal the best things from them, I have also grown mentally.

"Now I try to relax a bit," added Sonego, who will also compete in the doubles final in Cagliari.

"In any case, I'll enjoy these matches. This tournament is played at home, a situation that is not so frequent, and I'm happy to have gone all the way."Sonego and Djere are 1-1 in previous meetings with the Italian winning on clay in Marrakech in 2019 and the Serb on hard-court in Doha last year.

Djere, ranked 57, has achieved 51 of his 61 ATP wins on clay, beating Italian Marco Cecchinato in the final on the Mediterranean island last year.

Related Topics

World Vienna Cagliari Turin Palermo Doha Antalya Miami Georgia Serbia Turkish Lira October 2019 All From Best Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Police ready Ramadan Cannons

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Kalba Cloc ..

4 minutes ago

Railways minister inspects retrieved land

38 seconds ago

GCU introduces new student advisory system

39 seconds ago

Attack on Mozambique's Palma Involved Militants Fr ..

41 seconds ago

Brazil building new giant Christ statue, taller th ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.