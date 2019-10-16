Japan takes honor of hosting XXXII Olympic for the fourth times

The City of Tokyo is going to host 2020 Summer Olympics (2020Nisen Niju-nen Tokyo Orinpikku) for the second time from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo after it held the Games in 1964

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) The City of Tokyo is going to host 2020 Summer Olympics (2020Nisen Niju-nen Tokyo Orinpikku) for the second time from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo after it held the Games in 1964.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad (Dai Sanjuni-kai Orinpikku Kyogi Taikai) and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from 24 July to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22, said a official of the organizing committee.

He was talking to a World Press Briefing to sports journalists from around the world including Pakistan before giving details about all venues and Olympic Committee of Japan preparations.

After its traditional lighting in Greece, the 2020 Summer Olympics torch relay will begin in Naraha, Fukushima on March 26, 2020. Of the 33 competition venues in Tokyo, 28 are within 8 kilometers (4.97 miles) of the Olympic Village, he informed. Eleven new venues are to be constructed well before the deadline including New National Stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies, hosting athletics and football final, he said.

Tokyo was selected as the host city during the 125th IOC Session in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sept. 7, 2013. These Games will mark the return of the Olympics to Asia having hosted in 1964 (Tokyo), 1972 (Sapporo) and 1998 (Nagano) all in Japan, 2008 in Beijing, China and 2018, Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing, China.

These Games will see the introduction of new and additional competitions at the Summer Olympics, including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX and Madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

Under new IOC policies that allow the host organizing committee to add sports to the Olympic program to augment the permanent "core" Olympic events, these Games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts. There will also be the return of baseball and softball, both removed from the summer program after 2008.

Tokyo, Istanbul, and Madrid were the three candidate cities. The applicant cities of Baku (Azerbaijan) and Doha (Qatar) were not promoted to candidate status. A bid from Rome was withdrawn. The IOC voted to select the host city of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sept. 7, 2013 at the 125th IOC Session at the Buenos Aires Hilton in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

An exhaustive ballot system was used. No city won over 50 per cent of the votes in the first round, and Madrid and Istanbul were tied for second place. A run-off vote between these two cities was held to determine which would be eliminated.

In the final vote, a head-to-head contest between Tokyo and Istanbul, Tokyo was selected by 60 votes to 36, as it got at least 49 votes needed for a majority.

It has been told that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government set aside a fund of 400 billion Japanese yen (over 3.67 billion US$) to cover the cost of hosting the Games.

The Japanese government is considering increasing slot capacity at both Haneda Airport and Narita International Airport by easing airspace restrictions. A new railway line is planned to link both airports through an expansion of Tokyo Station, cutting travel time from Tokyo Station to Haneda from 30 minutes to 18 minutes, and from Tokyo Station to Narita from 55 minutes to 36 minutes; the line would cost 400 billion yen and would be funded primarily by private investors, but East Japan Railway Company (East JR) is planning a new route near Tamachi to Haneda Airport.

Funding is also planned to accelerate completion of the Central Circular Route, Tokyo Gaikan Expressway and Ken-O Expressway, and to refurbish other major expressways in the area. There are also plans to extend the Yurikamome automated transit line from its existing terminal at Toyosu Station to a new terminal at Kachidoki Station, passing the site of the Olympic Village, although the Yurikamome would still not have adequate capacity to serve major events in the Odaiba area on its own.

The Tokyo Organizing Committee is headed by former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori. Olympic and Paralympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto is overseeing the preparations on behalf of the Japanese government.

In Feb 2012, a 100 billion yen upgrade was announced to be made to the National Stadium in Tokyo, the central venue for the 1964 Summer Olympics, for the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the 2020 Olympics. In Nov 2012, the Japan Sport Council announced a design competition was to be launched. Of 46 finalists, Zaha Hadid Architects was awarded the project that included dismantling the original stadium, and expanding its capacity from 50,000 to around 81,000.

A Kengo Kuma design was selected in the second competition that enabled the proposed stadium to temporarily configure to different capacities from 60,000 to 80,000, as does the Stade de France. The project will not be completed by the original deadline for the ongoing Rugby World Cup-2019.

The Games will feature 339 events in 33 different sports, encompassing 50 disciplines. Alongside the five new sports that will be introduced in Tokyo, there will be fifteen new events within existing sports, including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX and Madison cycling, and new mixed events in several sports.