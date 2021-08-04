Japan's Yosozumi Wins Women's Park Skateboarding Olympic Gold
Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:40 AM
Tokyo, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won the women's park competition on Wednesday to maintain the hosts' stranglehold on Olympic skateboarding and stop Kokona Hiraki and Sky Brown becoming the Games' youngest-ever gold medallists.
The 19-year-old carved up the Ariake Urban sports Park with a flowing opening run in the final, and her 60.09 points proved enough for victory ahead of Hiraki, 12, and Brown, 13.
