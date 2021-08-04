UrduPoint.com

Japan's Yosozumi Wins Women's Park Skateboarding Olympic Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Japan's Yosozumi wins women's park skateboarding Olympic gold

Tokyo, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won the women's park competition on Wednesday to maintain the hosts' stranglehold on Olympic skateboarding and stop Kokona Hiraki and Sky Brown becoming the Games' youngest-ever gold medallists.

The 19-year-old carved up the Ariake Urban sports Park with a flowing opening run in the final, and her 60.09 points proved enough for victory ahead of Hiraki, 12, and Brown, 13.

th/jw

Related Topics

Sports Women Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2021

16 minutes ago
 IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

10 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

10 hours ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

10 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

9 hours ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.