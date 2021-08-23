UrduPoint.com

Joshua Kimmich Extends Stay At Bayern Munich To 2025

Muhammad Rameez 24 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:23 PM

Joshua Kimmich extends stay at Bayern Munich to 2025

German international Joshua Kimmich has signed an extension to stay at Bayern Munich until 2025, the club announced on Monday

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :German international Joshua Kimmich has signed an extension to stay at Bayern Munich until 2025, the club announced on Monday.

Kimmich, a versatile player, at ease in both defence and midfield, was under contract with the German champions until 2023.

"We are delighted that Joshua Kimmich is staying in Munich! Joshua identifies totally with FC Bayern," the club's sporting director Oliver Kahn wrote on Twitter.

The Bavarian giants were intent on keeping Kimmich, who has become one of Europe's best midfielders since he signed from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig in 2015.

In all, Kimmich has racked up 264 appearances with Bayern, 30 goals, and won six German titles, three German cups and the Champions League with the club.

"The most important reason for my contract extension is that every day at FC Bayern I can pursue my passion with joy," Kimmich said in a club statement.

In the summer, Bayern lost Austrian defender David Alaba on a free transfer to Real Madrid after his contract ended. The club were keen to avoid a similar situation developing with Kimmich.

Kimmich played the full 90 minutes on Sunday as Bayern Munich battled their way to a 3-2 win against FC Cologne, their first home win of the new Bundesliga campaign.

Related Topics

Europe Twitter German Leipzig Cologne David Sunday 2015 All From Best Real Madrid Bayern

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021 22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021 22)

10 minutes ago
 CSTO Leaders Believe UN, UNSC, G20 Should Coordina ..

CSTO Leaders Believe UN, UNSC, G20 Should Coordinate Effort on Afghanistan - Kre ..

10 minutes ago
 Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-SCO forum ..

Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-SCO forum on digital economy, Smart Chin ..

10 minutes ago
 China Hopes New Afghan Government Will Stick to 'M ..

China Hopes New Afghan Government Will Stick to 'Moderate' Policy - Foreign Mini ..

13 minutes ago
 Sabalenka bumps Osaka to go second in WTA rankings ..

Sabalenka bumps Osaka to go second in WTA rankings

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.