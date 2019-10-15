Junior Tennis Initiative Program-2019

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to inform that the Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan President Pakistan Tennis Federation visited PTF Tennis Complex Islamabad today to witness the Junior Tennis Initiative Program where student from Schools participated in the training under the JTI National Coordinator Hamid Niaz, NDD PTF/Head coach of NTC Asim Shafik, NTC Assistant coach Azim Khan and Regional JTI Coordinator Masood Abbasi

He interacted with the students undergoing the JTI introductory training session. The students also took photographs with the President PTF, who appreciated their interest in the game of Tennis which is very essential besides generating healthy activities but also building of character and leadership traits of the students.

The President also witnessed some matches being played at the ITA-SNGPL ITF PAKISTAN JUNIOR TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS-2019 and interacted with the foreign players and their parents/coaches. The foreign players and their parents showed great satisfaction on the conduct of the event and also the state of the art courts. They said that they have been extended all possible hospitability by the Pakistanis and they feel at home.