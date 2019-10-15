UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Junior Tennis Initiative Program-2019

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Junior Tennis Initiative Program-2019

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to inform that the Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan President Pakistan Tennis Federation visited PTF Tennis Complex Islamabad today to witness the Junior Tennis Initiative Program where student from Schools participated in the training under the JTI National Coordinator Hamid Niaz, NDD PTF/Head coach of NTC Asim Shafik, NTC Assistant coach Azim Khan and Regional JTI Coordinator Masood Abbasi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to inform that the Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan President Pakistan Tennis Federation visited PTF Tennis Complex Islamabad today to witness the Junior Tennis Initiative Program where student from Schools participated in the training under the JTI National Coordinator Hamid Niaz, NDD PTF/Head coach of NTC Asim Shafik, NTC Assistant coach Azim Khan and Regional JTI Coordinator Masood Abbasi

He interacted with the students undergoing the JTI introductory training session. The students also took photographs with the President PTF, who appreciated their interest in the game of Tennis which is very essential besides generating healthy activities but also building of character and leadership traits of the students.

The President also witnessed some matches being played at the ITA-SNGPL ITF PAKISTAN JUNIOR TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS-2019 and interacted with the foreign players and their parents/coaches. The foreign players and their parents showed great satisfaction on the conduct of the event and also the state of the art courts. They said that they have been extended all possible hospitability by the Pakistanis and they feel at home.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Student Event All From Coach

Recent Stories

Vowda says JUI-F Chief is always available on rent

58 seconds ago

Climate change ministry sets five point Green Visi ..

3 minutes ago

Rosatom, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation Sign ..

3 minutes ago

OICCI Members Spend 5.5 Billion on CSR activities ..

13 minutes ago

Government must protect rights of visually impaire ..

15 minutes ago

Zartaj urges Fazal ur Rehman to avoid using semina ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.