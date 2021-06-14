Kashmir Premier League to  announce diamond category of players today

(@fidahassanain)

KPL which is the first league of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has termed diamond category of the players as the toughest category.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2021) Kashmir Premier League (KPL) will announce diament category of players today.

Taking to Twitter, the league made the announcement, terming it as the toughest category.

“We will be announcing the toughest category, the diamond category of players today at 3pm,” said the League,

“Who do you think is in the category?,” it asked.

Previously, Kashmir Premier League (KPL) shared the overseas players’ category, saying that it is really a matter of great excitement that we are going to enjoy with cricket with international stars with immense experience.