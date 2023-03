Kepa and Aspas earn Spain recall for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente recalled Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas on Friday for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Scotland

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Spain coach Luis de la Fuente recalled Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas on Friday for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Scotland.

De la Fuente also brought Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez back into the fold after naming his first squad since replacing Luis Enrique in December following Spain's last-16 exit at the World Cup.

Espanyol forward Joselu, second in La Liga with 12 goals this season, earned his first call-up along with Osasuna centre-back David Garcia.

Kepa last played for Spain in October 2020 while Aspas returns having scored 11 times in 25 league games for his club this season.

Nacho, 33, could make his first appearance for his country since October 2018.

De la Fuente's squad includes just 11 players who went to the World Cup in Qatar.

Spain begin their Group A qualifying campaign for next year's European Championship at home to Norway in Malaga on March 25 and then travel to Glasgow to play Scotland three days later.

Squad in full: Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea/ENG), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG), David Raya (Brentford/ENG) Defenders: Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), David Garcia (Osasuna), Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ENG), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Gavi, Pedri (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)Forward: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Bryan Gil (Sevilla), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Iago Aspas (Celta), Joselu (Espanyol), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)