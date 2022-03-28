UrduPoint.com

KFC Announces Title Sponsorship For Pakistan-Australia ODI Series

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 05:32 PM

KFC announces title sponsorship for Pakistan-Australia ODI series

Food retail giant KFC, continuing their strong association with cricket has announced the title sponsorship of the ODI series of historical Australia’s tour to Pakistan, “KFC ODI Series – Pak Vs. Australia”

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022) Food retail giant KFC, continuing their strong association with cricket has announced the title sponsorship of the ODI series of historical Australia’s tour to Pakistan, “KFC ODI Series – Pak Vs. Australia”. The series consists of 3 ODI matches which will be played in Gaddafi stadium Lahore, starting on March 29th, 2022.

The brand has a rich history of endorsing the game globally. From sponsoring Australia’s Big Bash League since its inception to introducing the Mini-Cricket Programme in South Africa, and bagging the official sponsorship of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, KFC can be credited for enriching the future of the game in multiple countries.

Now, with becoming the title sponsors of the Pakistan and Australia ODI series, the brand is playing a pivotal role in reinvigorating the nation’s favorite game.

Unveiling of the sponsorship plaque was doing jointly by Zakir Khan, Director International Cricket – Pakistan Cricket Board, and Noor Alam, Chief Marketing Officer – KFC Pakistan.

Noor Alam, CMO, KFC Pakistan, said, “Finding ways to excite and delight Pakistanis is a top priority at KFC Pakistan, and what better to excite this country than bringing back international cricket after 22 long years. I hope all our Pakistani cricket fanatics celebrate the return of this great sport to our local stadiums and continue being our inspiration towards making the impossible happen.”

Earlier, KFC has had a massive impact in regional and international cricket. From sponsoring the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to endorsing domestic teams such as Southern Punjab and Karachi Premiere League, KFC is responsible for bringing a crispy revival to Pakistani cricket.

The second and third ODI will be played on March 31 and April 2 respectively at the same venue.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Australia Punjab Pakistan Super League Abu Dhabi Same South Africa March April All From Top Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of ..

PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of players' fitness and training

11 minutes ago
 ACP to work for promotion of Urdu language abroad: ..

ACP to work for promotion of Urdu language abroad: President ACP

3 minutes ago
 No explosive components found at China plane crash ..

No explosive components found at China plane crash site

3 minutes ago
 Chairman Chamkani Tehsil for early transfer of pow ..

Chairman Chamkani Tehsil for early transfer of powers

3 minutes ago
 Tibet to maintain prolonged stability, high-qualit ..

Tibet to maintain prolonged stability, high-quality development

3 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for second ph ..

Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for second phase of LG polls

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>