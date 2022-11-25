Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has reappointed Imran Khwaja as Deputy Chair for a two-year term

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) board has reappointed Imran Khwaja as Deputy Chair for a two-year term.

Khwaja currently holds an Associate Member Director position on the Board having been re-elected at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2022, said a press release.

Khwaja was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008 and has served as Deputy Chair since 2017.