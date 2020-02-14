Kilde tops World Cup after super-G triumph

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde mastered a treacherous piste to win his first race of the season in the super-G event at Saalbach on Friday and climb top of the overall World Cup standings

The 100 points Kilde took for the win saw the often erratic Norwegian all-rounder move to 982 points, with his compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen on 903 and Frenchman Alexis Pinturault in third on 882.

His victory came after four second-placed finishes this season.

"I wanted this win so much after all these second places and now people will stop asking me about it," said the 27-year-old.

"It's a great feeling and I've been looking forwards to this moment." Due to blustery winds and heavy snowfall the race was first delayed and then shortened and Kilde's nerve-wracking run timed at just 58.

30sec averaging a speed of 94.75kmh (58.5 mph).

The Swiss super-G contender Mauro Caviezel was second at 0.15sec and Germany's Thomas Dressen was third at 0.31.

Slalom specialist Pinturault took 40 precious points here and was sixth on the day, 0.63sec behind Kilde.

Kilde's win, his fourth World Cup victory, also took him top of the standings in the super-G on 336pts.

That leaves Kilde 51 points ahead of Caviezel with three races left on the Calendar in the discipline.

Kristoffersen and Pinturault can claw back points in the overall standings at next week's World Cup meet at Japan's Niigata Yuzawa Naeba, with both a slalom and a giant-slalom on the menu.