UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kilde Tops World Cup After Super-G Triumph

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

Kilde tops World Cup after super-G triumph

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde mastered a treacherous piste to win his first race of the season in the super-G event at Saalbach on Friday and climb top of the overall World Cup standings

Saalbach, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Aleksander Aamodt Kilde mastered a treacherous piste to win his first race of the season in the super-G event at Saalbach on Friday and climb top of the overall World Cup standings.

The 100 points Kilde took for the win saw the often erratic Norwegian all-rounder move to 982 points, with his compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen on 903 and Frenchman Alexis Pinturault in third on 882.

His victory came after four second-placed finishes this season.

"I wanted this win so much after all these second places and now people will stop asking me about it," said the 27-year-old.

"It's a great feeling and I've been looking forwards to this moment." Due to blustery winds and heavy snowfall the race was first delayed and then shortened and Kilde's nerve-wracking run timed at just 58.

30sec averaging a speed of 94.75kmh (58.5 mph).

The Swiss super-G contender Mauro Caviezel was second at 0.15sec and Germany's Thomas Dressen was third at 0.31.

Slalom specialist Pinturault took 40 precious points here and was sixth on the day, 0.63sec behind Kilde.

Kilde's win, his fourth World Cup victory, also took him top of the standings in the super-G on 336pts.

That leaves Kilde 51 points ahead of Caviezel with three races left on the Calendar in the discipline.

Kristoffersen and Pinturault can claw back points in the overall standings at next week's World Cup meet at Japan's Niigata Yuzawa Naeba, with both a slalom and a giant-slalom on the menu.

Related Topics

World Germany Niigata Japan Event All Top Race

Recent Stories

Spanish Farmers Take to Streets Demanding 'Fair' P ..

2 minutes ago

Record temperatures spark fresh concern for Antarc ..

2 minutes ago

US will test people with flu symptoms for novel co ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan,Turkey enjoying historic, religious, cult ..

14 minutes ago

Moeen stars as England post 204-7 in 2nd T20

14 minutes ago

Bloomberg Support Tops Other US Democratic Preside ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.