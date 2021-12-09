UrduPoint.com

Kimmich Out Until January After Covid-related Lung Damage

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:43 PM

Kimmich out until January after Covid-related lung damage

Bayern Munich said Thursday that star midfielder Joshua Kimmich would not return to action until January as he recovers from lung damage caused by Covid-19

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich said Thursday that star midfielder Joshua Kimmich would not return to action until January as he recovers from lung damage caused by Covid-19.

Kimmich, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for coronavirus last month.

"I'm happy my self-isolation caused by the coronavirus has ended," said Kimmich, expected to be one of Germany's leading players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"I'm doing very well, but I'm not yet able to train fully due to slight infiltrations in my lungs.

"I'll therefore do some rehabilitative training and can't wait to be fully back in action in January." The midfielder will miss Bayern's home game against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday, the away game at Stuttgart on December 14 and the final game of the year against Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on December 17.

Kimmich sparked a vaccination debate in Germany last month when the 26-year-old admitted he had so far opted against being inoculated due to "personal reasons".

The news angered some Bayern fans, as spectators at football matches in Germany must prove they are fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid, while the players they come to watch must only show a negative test result.

Bild and Kicker magazine both claimed that Kimmich's teammates Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala had allowed themselves to be vaccinated after being put in quarantine as contact cases.

Germany head coach Hansi Flick also revealed last month that Kimmich had had a change of heart.

"I think it's going in the direction of 'Jo' getting vaccinated," Flick said at a German FA event.

Bayern reportedly told five unvaccinated players that their wages would be docked if they had to quarantine after refusing to have a jab.

One of newly-elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's first steps as head of government is expected to be passing a law to make vaccination compulsory from February or March next year.

Most of the political spectrum has rallied behind the previously controversial move although there has been a wave of public dissent against coronavirus curbs.

Related Topics

Football World German Qatar Germany Mainz Stuttgart January February March December Event From Government Bayern Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

29 minutes ago
 UK orders 'Europe's fastest train' for high-speed ..

UK orders 'Europe's fastest train' for high-speed line

48 seconds ago
 China's first COVID-19 antibody drug cuts hospital ..

China's first COVID-19 antibody drug cuts hospitalizations, deaths 80%

49 seconds ago
 Rs 105,500 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 105,500 fine imposed on profiteers

51 seconds ago
 17 kanal official land retrieved from illegal occu ..

17 kanal official land retrieved from illegal occupants

54 seconds ago
 Seminar, walk, competitions held at Islamia Univer ..

Seminar, walk, competitions held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur on anti-cor ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.