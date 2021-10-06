UrduPoint.com

Kiwi Rugby League Great Benji Marshall Retires

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:20 AM

Kiwi rugby league great Benji Marshall retires

Brisbane, Australia, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :New Zealand rugby league great Benji Marshall announced his retirement Wednesday after being denied a fairytale end to his career in last weekend's Australian NRL grand final.

The 36-year-old was part of the Russell Crowe-backed South Sydney Rabbitohs team defeated 14-12 by Penrith Panthers in Sunday's gripping NRL decider.

Addressing reporters in Queensland, Marshall focused on the highlights of a 19-year career that included an NRL title with Wests Tigers in 2005 and a 2008 World Cup win with New Zealand.

"I started as just a young kid from Whakatane who was chasing his dreams and will leave as a better man who reached those dreams," he said.

"I cannot thank rugby league enough for everything it has given me. I'm extremely proud of my career." Marshall played 346 NRL matches, eighth on the all-time list, and represented New Zealand 31 times, 21 as captain.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett said he ranked among the greats of rugby league.

"What a remarkable career. I've always gravitated towards him. He's brought that unpredictability in his game his whole career," Bennett said.

