Klopp Supports Premier League Bailout For Lower Leagues
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:11 PM
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Premier League has a responsibility to help those further down the football pyramid as fears grow that many English clubs will go to the wall in the coming months
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Premier League has a responsibility to help those further down the football pyramid as fears grow that many English clubs will go to the wall in the coming months.
The government delayed plans for a return of supporters to stadiums this week due to a spike in coronavirus infections, with warnings that restrictions could last for up to six months.
Without the huge tv deals of the top-flight, most clubs outside the Premier League rely on matchday income to survive.
The English Football League is negotiating a potential bailout from the Premier League in the form of a loan that could cover losses.
The government has also encouraged the top-flight to help out.