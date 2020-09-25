UrduPoint.com
Klopp Supports Premier League Bailout For Lower Leagues

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:11 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Premier League has a responsibility to help those further down the football pyramid as fears grow that many English clubs will go to the wall in the coming months

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Premier League has a responsibility to help those further down the football pyramid as fears grow that many English clubs will go to the wall in the coming months.

The government delayed plans for a return of supporters to stadiums this week due to a spike in coronavirus infections, with warnings that restrictions could last for up to six months.

Without the huge tv deals of the top-flight, most clubs outside the Premier League rely on matchday income to survive.

The English Football League is negotiating a potential bailout from the Premier League in the form of a loan that could cover losses.

The government has also encouraged the top-flight to help out.

