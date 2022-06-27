Known cardiologist Dr. Farhat Abbas visits Combaxx Pakistan Tennis Training Camp

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Well-known cardiologist Dr. Farhat Abbas Monday visited the ongoing Combaxx sports Pakistan Tennis Camp organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association in collaboration with Combaxx Pakistan International at Shahi Bagh Tennis Complex here.

Vice President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association, Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas paid a surprise visit to the camp. He was accompanied by Secretary General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association, Umar Ayaz Khalil, Coach Zakirullah, Nouman, Roman Gul and international veteran player Israr Gul and other personalities were also present.

He hoped that such activities would continue in the future and our players would continue to shine the name of the country and the nation not only at the national but also at the international level.

A month-long tennis camp was underway with the efforts of the Chairman of the Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, President DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Vice President Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas and Combaxx International in which the players are learning a lot from qualified coaches and hopefully they would show more vigor and performances after tough training in the month long camp.