KP Govt approves squash courts for higher secondary schools

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a mega project regarding construction of squash courts in 20 government higher secondary schools in the province

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a mega project regarding construction of squash courts in 20 government higher secondary schools in the province.

Official sources in Sports Department told APP on Tuesday that squash courts would be setup in 20 higher secondary schools in all seven divisions of KP.

Work on the project would commence in current fiscal year, which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 250 million. The project has been delivered to Planning and Development Department.

The official said one squash court would be established with an estimated cost of Rs 12.5 million and around Rs 250 million would be spent on 20 squash courts in the province.

The official said directives were issued to Sports Department for identification of sites in 20 Government Higher Secondary Schools in the first phase. The project would help review squash sports in the province besides produce talented players for Pakistan.