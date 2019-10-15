UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Approves Squash Courts For Higher Secondary Schools

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:27 PM

KP Govt approves squash courts for higher secondary schools

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a mega project regarding construction of squash courts in 20 government higher secondary schools in the province

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a mega project regarding construction of squash courts in 20 government higher secondary schools in the province.

Official sources in Sports Department told APP on Tuesday that squash courts would be setup in 20 higher secondary schools in all seven divisions of KP.

Work on the project would commence in current fiscal year, which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 250 million. The project has been delivered to Planning and Development Department.

The official said one squash court would be established with an estimated cost of Rs 12.5 million and around Rs 250 million would be spent on 20 squash courts in the province.

The official said directives were issued to Sports Department for identification of sites in 20 Government Higher Secondary Schools in the first phase. The project would help review squash sports in the province besides produce talented players for Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Vowda announces free treatment of little eye-patie ..

6 minutes ago

DEWA receives world’s lowest bid of 1.69 cents p ..

16 minutes ago

Focal person of MoS&T Hassan Syed on launch of Kam ..

16 seconds ago

Israeli police release Palestinian officials

19 seconds ago

UNHCR High Commissioner in S.Africa to address con ..

22 seconds ago

White Cane Day observed

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.