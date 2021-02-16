UrduPoint.com
KPL Launches Its Song 'The Aazadi Anthem'

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

KPL launches its song 'The Aazadi Anthem'

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Tuesday launched its theme song 'The Aazadi Anthem', which has been sung by renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

For the first time in the history of the country, a large number of showbiz and sports' icons have appeared together in an anthem. Produced in association with B4U Group, the league anthem has won the hearts of fans with its launch. Boom Boom Shahid Afridi, Sultan of swing Wasim Akram, Sixer King Imran Nazir, famous actor Shaan Shahid, film director Nadeem Baig, films stars Mehwish Hayat, Iman Ali, Fiza Ali, Juggan Kazim, Ayesha Umar, Sahiba, Jan Rambo, Gul Parra and Neelam Munir along with former squash world champion Jahangir Khan, sports anchor Mirza Iqbal Baig, wrestlers lnam Butt and Shafique Chisti, hockey great Samiullah, pro pugilist Muhammad Waseem are all part of the anthem.

As many as six teams will take part in the league including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Panthers, Bagh Stallions and Overseas Warriors. National Captain Babar Azam will represent Mirpur, Shahid Afridi will represent Muzaffarabad Tigers, Muhammad Hafeez will represent Kotli Panthers, while Sarfraz Ahmed will represent Overseas Warriors.

The league will take place in Muzaffarabad from May 16 to 27.

