Krejcikova Into WTA Top 15 After French Open Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:14 PM

Krejcikova into WTA top 15 after French Open victory

Newly crowned French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova jumped 18 places into the top 15 in the latest WTA rankings released Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Newly crowned French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova jumped 18 places into the top 15 in the latest WTA rankings released Monday.

The Czech beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Saturday's final, the Russian herself gaining 13 places to 19th, while Slovenian semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek leapt 38 places to 47th.

Australian Ashleigh Barty remains atop the rankings, less than 1,000 points ahead of Japan's Naomi Osaka.

WTA rankings as of June 14 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,245 pts 2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7,401 3. Simona Halep (ROM) 6,330 4.

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6,195 5. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,865 6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,835 7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5,265 8. Serena Williams (USA) 4,931 9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4,435 10. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,285 11. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,115 (+1) 12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,080 (-1) 13. Garbi�e Muguruza (ESP) 4,000 14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3,840 15. Barbora Krejc�kov� (CZE) 3,733 (+18) 16. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,696 17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3,685 (-2) 18. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3,48019. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3,300 (+13)20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3,220 (-3).

