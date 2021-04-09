UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

La Liga Finds No Evidence Of Racist Slur Against Diakhaby

Zeeshan Mehtab 23 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

La Liga finds no evidence of racist slur against Diakhaby

La Liga said Friday it had found no evidence that Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby was racially abused by Juan Cala of Cadiz during a La Liga match last weekend

Madrid (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :La Liga said Friday it had found no evidence that Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby was racially abused by Juan Cala of Cadiz during a La Liga match last weekend.

The Spanish football federation, which has the final say on disciplinary matters, still has to make its ruling on the incident that has received widespread coverage in Spain.

A furious Diakhaby walked off the field after being involved in a heated exchange with Cala and claimed the Spanish player had used a racist slur towards him in the first half of the game in Cadiz on Sunday.

Valencia's players left the pitch in solidarity with Diakhaby, becoming the first top-flight Spanish team to make such a protest.

The players later returned to resume the match, with the club claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to return.

Cadiz won the match 2-1, finishing the game without Cala, who was substituted at half-time.

"After analysing the elements, no proof has been found in any of the means available to La Liga that the player Juan Torres Ruiz (Juan Cala) had insulted Mouctar Diakhaby using the terms claimed," La Liga said in a statement.

La Liga said it used an external company to analyse tv pictures, sound recordings and material from social media.

Spanish radio station Cope said microphones picked up Cala telling Diakhaby "Damn it, leave me alone", then apologising by saying: "Sorry, don't get angry." But it reported that investigators had found no evidence that Cala had used racist language.

Diakhaby, a 24-year-old former Lyon player who has been at Valencia since 2018, said on social media that he had been racially insulted, adding: "That is intolerable, I cannot allow that and you have all seen my reaction." The Valencia squad lined up behind Diakhaby at their training ground in a public display of support.

But Cala, a 31-year-old defender, told a press conference on Tuesday he had been a victim of a "circus" and a "witch-hunt" and he was "astonished and embarrassed" when Valencia left the pitch.

"There is no racism in Spanish football," he said: "There are black players on all teams, they are all super-integrated."The Spanish football federation (RFEF) has launched an "extraordinary procedure" against Cala.

Related Topics

Football Protest Exchange Social Media Company Lyon Cadiz Valencia Spain Sunday 2018 TV All From

Recent Stories

Spark fans gear up, TECNO Spark 7 Pro is coming wi ..

29 seconds ago

Hafeez aims for double celebration against South A ..

6 minutes ago

Britain’s Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

23 minutes ago

Control rooms set up at govt hospitals in Faisalab ..

10 minutes ago

PTI's promise of low-cost housing units launches t ..

10 minutes ago

Asad Umar visits vaccination camps

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.