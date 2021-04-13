UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Contributions From Middle-order Batting Quite Worrying: Inzamam

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Lack of contributions from middle-order batting quite worrying: Inzamam

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that the lack of contributions from the middle order is quite worrying for Pakistan and they need to address it to emerge as a strong batting lineup.

"Pakistan have been very lucky that their all three top-order batsmen – Babar [Azam], Fakhar [Zaman], and Imam [-ul-Haq] scored runs in the ODIs against South Africa. But there is no one after them, who has played some notable knocks.

"The same is happening in the T20 that after two to three top-order batsmen, there is no support from the rest of the batting lineup," he said on his YouTube channel 'The Match Winner'.

"So Pakistan will have to think about their middle-order batting and try to bring in such batsmen who can score some runs for them. It is not possible that your top order will score runs in every match. You need to have a strong middle order if you want your team to perform with consistency," he added.

Commenting on young right-hand batsman Haider Ali's performance, the erstwhile batting great said he would have to learn the art of staying at the wicket. "It is for the past several matches that he has been losing his wicket after scoring a few runs. I have already stated that he is a highly talented batsman, who has the ability to hit well, but he must understand that he will have to spend some time at the crease before going for big shots. He must try to understand that in cricket runs are not only scored through boundaries [and sixes]." The former captain noted that Pakistan could not manage a collective batting effort with the bat and that was why they fell cheaply in the second T20. He said Faheem Ashraf and other all-rounders would have to contribute with the bat by scoring some runs.

"Pakistan scored 140 runs but I think if they had scored 160 to 165 runs, the situation would have been different." He said Babar made a run-a-ball fifty and seemed somewhat under pressure as if he was thinking that if he would lose his wicket the team would not be able to score runs.

He said fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi needed some rest to remain fit. "He is playing continuously in all the formats. He is a human being and I think his body is somewhat weary. Hence, Pakistan will have to adopt a rotation policy as it is not possible to always play all the players in all the matches," he added.

Inzamam said Shadab Khan's performance with the ball was not up to the mark for quite some time but he was an outstanding player. "Pakistan also won some matches due to his batting. He is also a very good fielder too.

"I think he should be given confidence as he can take wickets during the middle overs. [As a leg-spinner], he has a big hand in Pakistan's several wins." Inzamam, however, gave credit to South Africa for making a strong comeback after losing the first T20. "They bowled very well despite the absence of their main players. Their fielding was up to the mark as they took catches besides saving valuable runs.""Definitely, the victory would have raised the morale of the young South African team. After trouncing them in the ODI series, Pakistan had pulled off an important win in the first T20. I hope fans will enjoy exciting cricket in the remaining two matches," added the 51-year-old Inzamam, who scored 8,830 runs in 120 Tests and 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs/932

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Young Same South Africa Shadab Khan Turkish Lira YouTube National University Afridi All From Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders payment of AED14 millio ..

8 minutes ago

Govt decides strict action against those creating ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah announces new guidelines for travellers

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Finance Department links &#039;Tahseel&#03 ..

38 minutes ago

Govt decides to take strict action against those b ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.