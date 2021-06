Losing finalist Tsitsipas jumps one place in ATP tennis rankings

Losing French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas jumped up one place to fourth in the latest ATP rankings released Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Losing French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas jumped up one place to fourth in the latest ATP rankings released Monday.

The 22-year-old Greek leapfrogged Austrian Dominc Thiem after his efforts in the French capital.

Roland Garros winner Novak Djokovic, fresh from his 19th Grand Slam win, consolidated his lead atop the rankings.

The Serb now stands 1,970 points ahead of Russian Daniil Medvedev, with Spain's Rafael Nadal in third.

ATP rankings as of June 14 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 points 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,143 3.

Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,630 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,980 (+1) 5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7425 (-1) 6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,350 7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5,910 8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,065 9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,103 10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3,170 (+1) 11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,105 (-1) 12. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,905 13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,830 14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,780 15. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2,690 (+1) 16. Ga�l Monfils (FRA) 2,568 (-1) 17. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,533 (+3) 18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,47319. Christian Garin (CHI) 2,440 (+4)20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,431 (-3).