UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahmudullah Fifty Guides Bangladesh To 175-7 Against Zimbabwe

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 09:57 PM

Mahmudullah fifty guides Bangladesh to 175-7 against Zimbabwe

Mahmudullah Riyad smashed 62 off 41 balls, with five sixes, as Bangladesh posted 175-7 in their tri-nation Twenty20 international match against Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Wednesday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Mahmudullah Riyad smashed 62 off 41 balls, with five sixes, as Bangladesh posted 175-7 in their tri-nation Twenty20 international match against Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Liton Das gave Bangladesh a positive start with 38 off 22 balls before a mini collapse saw the home side reduced to 65-3 after they were asked to bat first by Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza.

Mahmudullah put on 78 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim (32) for the fourth wicket before Zimbabwe snatched the momentum back with few quick strikes.

Kayle Jarvis claimed 3-32 while Chris Mpofu finished with 3-42 for Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan are the third team in the tournament.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Hamilton Chittagong Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Mushfiqur Rahim Mini

Recent Stories

German Government Extends Ban on Arms Supplies to ..

4 minutes ago

CNS gives medals to toppers from Pakistan Navy sch ..

4 minutes ago

PPP leaders condemned Khursheed Shah arrest

4 minutes ago

Two dead in crash of Spanish military training pla ..

4 minutes ago

NAB arrested PTI top leader Khursheed Shah

30 minutes ago

CDA continue operation against encroachments

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.