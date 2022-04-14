UrduPoint.com

Mahrez And Gundogan Start For City Against Atletico

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 14, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Mahrez and Gundogan start for City against Atletico

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Riyad Mahrez was picked to start for Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

City hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Pep Guardiola made two changes from the team that drew with Liverpool last weekend as Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan came in for Raheem Sterling and the suspended Gabriel Jesus.

For Atletico Madrid, Thomas Lemar was preferred in midfield to Rodrigo de Paul, the Frenchman returning after three games out injured.

The in-form Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann started up front, with Luis Suarez named on the bench.

Atletico Madrid (5-3-2) Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Reinildo Mandava, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi; Koke (capt), Geoffrey Kondogbia, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG) Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan (capt); Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

