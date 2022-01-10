UrduPoint.com

Majority in UK Support Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Athletes to Compete - Poll

Six in ten people in the United Kingdom think athletes should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be able to compete in sports events, according to a YouGov survey released on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022)

The poll, conducted in the wake of a legal battle between Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and the Australian authorities over his right to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against the coronavirus, showed that 61% of those interviewed said that unless medically exempted, sportspeople should have received at least two jabs to be allowed to participate.

Of the 1,774 adults surveyed between January 6-7, 22% - one in five - said that athletes should be able to compete, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unlike other countries which have begun to ask athletes to be fully vaccinated unless they have a medical exemption to be able to play, the UK has not imposed such restrictions on professional sports.

Djokovic was denied entry and detained at an immigration facility in Melbourne last Thursday, following scrutiny of the medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination he had secured to travel to the Australian Open.

Early on Monday he won a court challenge to remain in the country, but according to media reports, the Australian authorities were considering another move to deport him.

