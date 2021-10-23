UrduPoint.com

Man Utd Need Time To Hit Their Stride: Ronaldo

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:14 PM

Man Utd need time to hit their stride: Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo admits Manchester United need time to hit their stride after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's spending spree

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo admits Manchester United need time to hit their stride after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's spending spree.

Ronaldo returned for a second spell with United after leaving Juventus in a blockbuster transfer in August.

The 36-year-old striker wasn't the only high-profile signing made by United boss Solskjaer in the close season.

France World Cup winner Raphael Varane arrived from Real Madrid to bolster the centre of United's defence, while England forward Jadon Sancho was lured from Borussia Dortmund.

United have yet to string together a consistent run despite their influx of top-class talent.

Portugal star Ronaldo believes it is a matter of allowing the team time to gel.

"We are in a moment in my opinion that Manchester do a few changes. They buy me, they buy Varane and Sancho," Ronaldo told Sky sports.

"The adaptation will take time, even the system of the game that we play, but I think step by step we have to put it in our mind that everything is possible.

"Everyone should know their role. I know my role in the team, in the club, my role is to score goals, to help the team with my experience and knowhow to understand the game.

"If everyone is thinking like that, sacrifice for the team, I think we will be a better team.

" United have gone three Premier League matches without a win, a run that included losses to Leicester and Aston Villa.

They were in danger of another damaging loss in the Champions League on Wednesday when Atalanta raced into a two-goal lead at Old Trafford.

But United eased the pressure on Solskjaer with a spirited second-half fightback capped by Ronaldo's late headed winner.

Solskjaer's side have no margin for error this weekend when they host bitter rivals Liverpool, who are already four points ahead of them in the Premier League.

It is the kind of high-stakes encounter that United brought Ronaldo back to Manchester for.

Criticised for his work-rate in some quarters, as well as his grumpy response to being named as a substitute for the draw against Everton, Ronaldo has blocked out the noise to net six goals in eight games.

He insists there is no chance he will be unsettled by the relentless scrutiny United are under.

"I will close mouths and win things. Criticism is always part of the business," he said.

"I'm not worried about that. And I see it as a good thing to be honest.

"If they worry about me or they speak about me, it's because they know my potential and value in football still."

Related Topics

Football World Sports Business Liverpool Buy Leicester Manchester Lead Old Trafford Georgian Lari Manchester United August From Real Madrid Premier League Juventus Borussia

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency meets high-level Hungarian delega ..

UAE Space Agency meets high-level Hungarian delegation to bolster collaboration

4 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madam ..

UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madame Tussauds Dubai

19 minutes ago
 Change in venue, date of National U19 cricket Cham ..

Change in venue, date of National U19 cricket Championship match

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Moscow ATP/WTA results -- 1st update

Tennis: Moscow ATP/WTA results -- 1st update

4 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Writers Fo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Writers Forum “Literature of Pakistan: ..

29 minutes ago
 Benefits of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children S ..

Benefits of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Surpass Risks - US Drug Regulat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.