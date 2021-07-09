Mark Cavendish factfile

Factfile on Mark Cavendish, who on Friday equalled the record of 34 Tour de France stage wins held by Eddie Merckx

Carcassonne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Factfile on Mark Cavendish, who on Friday equalled the record of 34 Tour de France stage wins held by Eddie Merckx.

Name: Mark Cavendish Age: 36 Born: 21 May 1985 Place of birth: Laxey (Isle of Man/Great Britain) Nationality: British Teams: Sparkasse (2005 and 2006), T-Mobile (2007), High Road/HTC-Columbia (2008-11), Sky (2012), Omega Pharma/Etixx (2013-15), Dimension Data (2016-19), Bahrain (2020), Deceuninck (2021) Leading results Tour de France Thirteen participations.

34 stage victories (Chateauroux, Toulouse, Narbonne and Nimes in 2008; Brignoles, la Grande-Motte, Issoudun, Saint-Fargeau, Aubenas and Paris in 2009; Montargis, Gueugnon, Bourg-les-Valence, Bordeaux and Paris in 2010; Cap Frehel, Chateauroux, Lavaur, Montpellier and Paris in 2011; Tournai, Brive-la-Gaillarde and Paris in 2012; Marseille and Saint-Amand-Montrond in 2013; Fougeres in 2015; Utah Beach, Angers, Montauban and Parc des Oiseaux in 2016; Fougeres, Chateauroux, Valence and Carcassonne in 2021).

Six withdrawals (during stage 8 in 2007, non-starter on stage 15 in 2008, non-starter on stage 2 in 2014, non-starter on stage 17 in 2016, non-starter on stage 5 in 2017, missed time cut on stage 11 in 2018).

Green points jersey winner in 2011.

Giro d'Italia Five participations.

15 stages (Catanzaro and Cittadella in 2008; Milan, Arenzano and Florence in 2009; Teramo and Ravenna in 2011; Herning, Fano and Cervere in 2012; Naples, Margherita di Savoia, Treviso, Cherasco, Brescia in 2013).

Red points jersey winner in 2013.

Two retirements (non-starter stage 14 2009, non-starter stage 13 2011).

Vuelta a Espana Two participations.

Three stages (Lerida, Burgos and Salamanca in 2010).

Green jersey points winner in 2010.

One withdrawal (during stage 4, 2011).

One-day races: World Championship 2011, British Championship 2013, Milan-San Remo 2009, GP de l'Escaut 2007, 2008 and 2011, Tour of Bochum 2009, London Classic 2011, Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne 2012 and 2015, Clasica de Almeria 2015.

Stage races: Ster ZLM Toer 2012, Tour of Dubai 2015, Tour of Qatar 2016, three stages of the Tour of Catalonia (two in 2007, one in 2010), one stage of the Tour of Benelux 2007, two stages of the Tour de Romandie (prologue in 2008, one in 2010), three stages of Tirreno-Adriatico (one each in 2009, 2012 and 2014), three stages of the Tour de Suisse (two in 2009, one in 2014).

Track: Madison world champion in 2005 (with Rob Hayles), 2008 and 2016 (with Bradley Wiggins).

Olympics: Silver medal, omnium, 2016