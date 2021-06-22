Mattar Al Tayer receives International Olympic Committee Vice President Ng Ser Miang

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, received HE Ng Ser Miang, Vice President of International Olympic Committee, at his office in the Headquarters of Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, received HE Ng Ser Miang, Vice President of International Olympic Committee, at his office in the Headquarters of Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai.

HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, was present at the meeting along with Moza Al Marri, Secretary General of MBR Creative Sports Award and member of the Council’s Board of Directors, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Director of MBR Creative Sports Award.

During the meeting, HE Al Tayer spoke about the generous support and encouragement received by the sports sector from the country’s leadership, and the numerous sports projects and initiatives implemented over the years for the development of both infrastructure as well as personnel, and to support academies and clubs, nurture Emirati talent and expand the base of sports practitioners.

His Excellency also talked about UAE and Dubai’s strong relationship with the Olympic movement, and Dubai Sports Council’s cooperation with different international sports federations. He informed HE Ng Ser Miang about the more than 400 sports events organised and supported by Dubai Sports Council every year, and also spoke about the efforts to create awareness about sports and physical activity at the community level with an ever-increasing calendar of events, which also promote the many social values of sports like co-existence and respect for the other.

The Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council also stressed on the keenness of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award to see the resumption of sports competitions and to honour athletes, who light up these events with their efforts, as well as sports federations, who encourage and promote innovation and creativity, and have used it successfully to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19.

HE Al Tayer also offered his support and best wishes to HE Ng Ser Miang on organising a successful Summer Olympic and Paralympics Games later this summer, and called on athletes and federations from around to globe to send in their nominations for the 11th Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, which is the biggest award of its kind in terms of value and diversity of categories, and dedicated to inspiring creativity in sports — not just in the UAE, but around the Arab world and the globe.

HE Al Tayer informed HE Ng Ser Miang that the awards ceremony of the 11th Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award was deferred by a year on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Sponsor of the Award, and Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Award, because of the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games due to COVID-19.

The decision was made to allow athletes taking part in the postponed Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to send in their nominations for the Award.

HE Ng Ser Miang, meanwhile, thanked the leadership of UAE and the authorities responsible for sports for their hospitality, and also thanked HE Mattar Al Tayer for meeting him. He said the UAE enjoys a major position in the international spots movement due to its initiatives and efforts in the sports sectors, and for the success of major international sports tournaments hosted here as well the efforts to promote a physically active lifestyle.

HE Ng Ser Miang also commended Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award for the role it plays supporting and honouring creativity among athletes and sports organisations, and said such major awards are one of the biggest incentives for the development of sports and for motivating athletes.