UrduPoint.com

Mbappe Says He Will Not Overstep Role As A Player Under PSG Deal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Mbappe says he will not overstep role as a player under PSG deal

Kylian Mbappe said Monday he would not interfere in the management of Paris Saint-Germain or in transfer policy after he decided to snub Real Madrid to stay with the club

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Kylian Mbappe said Monday he would not interfere in the management of Paris Saint-Germain or in transfer policy after he decided to snub Real Madrid to stay with the club.

World Cup winner Mbappe had for months seemed certain to sign for Real Madrid before being persuaded to sign a new three-year deal at PSG, the club he joined in 2017.

There has been speculation that as well as a gigantic, undisclosed financial package, PSG's Qatari owners had persuaded Mbappe to remain with his hometown club by agreeing to give the 23-year-old forward some say in which players to sign for next season.

Mbappe however denied any such agreement had been made.

"I remain a footballer, who is part of a team, and I will not go beyond this role. I won't go beyond my role as a player," he said at a press conference seated alongside PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"Everyone knows that last year, I wanted to leave and I was convinced that it was the best choice, but the years go by and things change.

"I am French and there is this sentimental side to leaving my country which would have been difficult.

"The project has changed, my club wants to build a new sporting ambition and I think there are other great stories to write here, that's what matters." Hours after Mbappe announced on Saturday that he was staying at the club came the news that PSG's powerful sporting director Leonardo -- heavily criticised by supporters -- had been sacked.

Al-Khelaifi said Mbappe's decision to stay at the French champions sent "a very strong sign".

"We are keeping the best player in the world," the president said.

"This is a great day for Paris Saint-Germain, for our supporters in France and in the whole world -- Kylian is staying at PSG for the next three seasons and that is important for us and for Ligue 1."

Related Topics

World France 2017 Agreement Best Real Madrid PSG

Recent Stories

Fire emergency declared in Gangi Khel Kala, Bannu ..

Fire emergency declared in Gangi Khel Kala, Bannu mountain

22 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. Considering Using Special Forces to P ..

Biden Admin. Considering Using Special Forces to Protect US Embassy in Kiev - Re ..

23 seconds ago
 Security Guard at Qatari Embassy in Paris Killed i ..

Security Guard at Qatari Embassy in Paris Killed in Attack

25 seconds ago
 Pakistan launches Made in Pakistan for Australia f ..

Pakistan launches Made in Pakistan for Australia for enhancing trade with Austra ..

29 seconds ago
 KP Assembly for reduction in medicine prices

KP Assembly for reduction in medicine prices

3 minutes ago
 SUTC releases list of applicants applied for post ..

SUTC releases list of applicants applied for post of Assistant Lineman in HESCO

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.