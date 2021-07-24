UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Calls For Later Starts As Tennis Stars Toil In Tokyo Heat

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Medvedev calls for later starts as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Daniil Medvedev suggested organisers delay the start times of Olympic tennis matches until the evening as players laboured in the sweltering Tokyo summer heat on the opening day of the tournament.

The world number two defeated Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) in the first round on Saturday, but admitted afterwards the conditions were "some of the worst" in which he had ever played.

"I think, like they do in Mexico, the matches should maybe start at like 6pm because the heat actually gets much lighter," said Medvedev, whose match began just after midday in Japan with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit).

"We're here and we know the matches will be early and you couldn't practise at this time. I don't think they're going to change it in the middle of the tournament, but that's what can be done and the fact we have only one minute between changeovers is a joke.

"I think if you ask 200 tennis players here, I think 195 will say one minute is a joke and it should be 1:30 like it is in Asian tournaments.

" Medvedev, a two-time Grand Slam finalist who will meet 160th-ranked Sumit Nagal of India in the second round, is fairly well acclimatised to the heat, spending his summers on the French Riviera after relocating from Russia.

"Where I live in summer in Cannes can be really hot, I'm not going to lie, but you have to play. That's the Olympics, you go for the medal. You're not here to cry about heat, it was really tough for both of us," said Medvedev.

The Russian has fond memories of Tokyo having won the Japan Open as a qualifier in 2018, when he beat home favourite Kei Nishikori in the final.

But Medvedev made it clear that Novak Djokovic, who is chasing a Calendar Golden Slam, is very much to man to beat at this year's Olympics.

"My first goal is to try and win every match here," said Medvedev.

"When I come to the Olympics all I want is a gold medal, but we all know who is the favourite and it's not me. I'm maybe kind of close but not the favourite, so I just try to do my best."

Related Topics

India Tennis World Russia Man Tokyo Japan Kazakhstan Mexico Turkish Lira 2018 Gold Olympics All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

52 minutes ago

The HUAWEI BAND 6 opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

57 minutes ago

Careem bags three awards including ‘Most Innovat ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.