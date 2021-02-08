The boys and girls singles 1st round matches of the Syed Dilawar Abbas & Syed Tajamul Abbas Memorial ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships 2021 were played here at the PTF Complex, on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ):The boys and girls singles 1st round matches of the Syed Dilawar Abbas & Syed Tajamul Abbas Memorial ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships 2021 were played here at the PTF Complex, on Monday.

In Boys Singles 1st round matches, Alessio Basile (BEL) bt Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) 6-4,6-2; Artiom Dorofeev (FRA) bt Raja Azan Ahmed Sajjad (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Yakup Uzunel (DEN) bt Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Siddhartha Lama (USA) bt Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; William Alsterback (SWE) bt Abdullah. (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Carl Holder (FRA) bt Raahim Agha (GBR) 6-2, 6-3; Nikita Safonov (RUS) bt Muhammad Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Dmitry Dolzhenkov (RUS) bt Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Aoi Ooka (JPN) bt Hamid Israr gul (PAK) 6-4, 6-2; Elliot Jarosz (SWE) bt Ahmet Atabay (TUR) 6-2, 6-3; Sam Kydd Baumgartner (SUI) bt Andrey Kozlov (RUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

In Girls Singles 1st round matches, Maria Pukhina (RUS) bt Fatima Ali Raja (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Melisa Ugur (TUR) bt Zara Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Alaia Rubio Perez (GBR) bt Natalia Zaman (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Artina Gashi (KOS) bt Yana Ersado (USA) 6-0, 6-1; Olga Sorochkina (RUS) bt Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Luisa Schruff (GER) bt Mahrukh Farooqui (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Ellie Blackford (GBR) bt Eda Numanoglu (TUR) 6-1, 6-2; Tamara Ermakova (RUS) bt Zahra Suleman (PAK) 6-1, 6-2.