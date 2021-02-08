UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Memorial ITF World J5 Jr Tennis C'ship Continues

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 11:02 PM

Memorial ITF World J5 Jr Tennis C'ship continues

The boys and girls singles 1st round matches of the Syed Dilawar Abbas & Syed Tajamul Abbas Memorial ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships 2021 were played here at the PTF Complex, on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ):The boys and girls singles 1st round matches of the Syed Dilawar Abbas & Syed Tajamul Abbas Memorial ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships 2021 were played here at the PTF Complex, on Monday.

In Boys Singles 1st round matches, Alessio Basile (BEL) bt Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) 6-4,6-2; Artiom Dorofeev (FRA) bt Raja Azan Ahmed Sajjad (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Yakup Uzunel (DEN) bt Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Siddhartha Lama (USA) bt Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; William Alsterback (SWE) bt Abdullah. (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Carl Holder (FRA) bt Raahim Agha (GBR) 6-2, 6-3; Nikita Safonov (RUS) bt Muhammad Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Dmitry Dolzhenkov (RUS) bt Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Aoi Ooka (JPN) bt Hamid Israr gul (PAK) 6-4, 6-2; Elliot Jarosz (SWE) bt Ahmet Atabay (TUR) 6-2, 6-3; Sam Kydd Baumgartner (SUI) bt Andrey Kozlov (RUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

In Girls Singles 1st round matches, Maria Pukhina (RUS) bt Fatima Ali Raja (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Melisa Ugur (TUR) bt Zara Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Alaia Rubio Perez (GBR) bt Natalia Zaman (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Artina Gashi (KOS) bt Yana Ersado (USA) 6-0, 6-1; Olga Sorochkina (RUS) bt Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Luisa Schruff (GER) bt Mahrukh Farooqui (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Ellie Blackford (GBR) bt Eda Numanoglu (TUR) 6-1, 6-2; Tamara Ermakova (RUS) bt Zahra Suleman (PAK) 6-1, 6-2.

Related Topics

USA Tennis World Kos

Recent Stories

WHO to Decide on Emergency Use Listing of AstraZen ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Reduces MediaZona Chief Editor's ..

7 minutes ago

Japanese Company Develops Test Kit for Detecting C ..

7 minutes ago

Shafqat criticizes Opposition for not showing inte ..

9 minutes ago

If Iran Returns to Full Compliance With JCPOA, US ..

9 minutes ago

WHO Sends Rapid Response Team to DR Congo After Ne ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.