Mexico, Italy Return To Top 10 In FIFA World Ranking

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:16 PM

Mexico, Italy Return to Top 10 in FIFA World Ranking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Mexico and Italy have returned to the top ten FIFA ranking of the world's national male football teams, a new version of which was published on Friday.

"With no fewer than 160 full internationals played in November, including qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, CAF Africa Cup of Nations, and the UEFA EURO, the latest edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking sees plenty of movement," the FIFA press service said.

Belgium held onto the first position in the ranking, followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal.

Romania (37th, +7), Hungary (40th, +7), Egypt (49th, +3) and Cameroon (50th, +3) have impressively improved their positions in the ranking.

Russia, on its part, has moved down from the 34th to 39th spot.

The next version of the ranking table will be issued on December 10.

