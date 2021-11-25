UrduPoint.com

Misbah Ul Haq Responds To Critics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:29 PM

Misbah ul Haq responds to critics

The former head coach says that he is not reapply for any coaching role and appreciated the team for showing good performance in recent matches and in the T20 World Cup.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2021) Former Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq responded to the critics who were saying that performance of the national team improved after his resignation.

Misbah said that the team was performing well under the captaincy of Babar Azam. He also gave due credit to Saqlain Mushtaq, saying that he managed the players really well.

"The team is performing under Babar Azam's captaincy while Saqlain Mushtaq is managing the players really well. Our Test side is strong and can beat Bangladesh at their home," he added.

Talking to the reporters, Misbahul Haq said that well done for those who were thinking that the team started to perform better after his resignation. He said he was also happy to see the national team winning.

Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down after the West Indies series and Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) had to appoint Saqlain Mushtaq as interim head coach while Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander were named as consultant coaches for the T20 World Cup.

The former head coach also made it clear that he had no plans to reapply for the coaching of the national team. He also appreciated the team for playing the best cricket.

Responding a question about the future of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah said that he could not give them any advice because the cricketers can make a better decision regarding their future. They know better how long they can play for the national team and play their part in victories.

He also said that it was not the matter that who was the coach the most important thing that matter is that everyone wants success of the national team.

