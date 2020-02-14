UrduPoint.com
Moeen Stars As England Post 204-7 In 2nd T20

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:17 PM

Moeen Ali hit a remarkable 39 off 11 balls as England thrashed 79 off the last five overs of their innings in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday

Durban, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Moeen Ali hit a remarkable 39 off 11 balls as England thrashed 79 off the last five overs of their innings in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday.

England made 204 for seven after being sent in. It was a total which looked unlikely when Ali walked in with his side on 125 for five after 15.1 overs.

The left-handed Ali hit his second ball from Andile Phehlukwayo for six and launched a stunning assault in which he hit three more sixes and three fours in his short innings before being caught at long-on off Lungi Ngidi.

Ali dominated a sixth-wicket stand of 51 off 18 balls with Ben Stokes, who finished on 47 not out.

England need a win to stay in contention in the series after losing the first match by one run in East London on Wednesday.

Ngidi, the three-wicket hero of South Africa's win in East London, again took three wickets, but he conceded 48 runs in his four overs.

