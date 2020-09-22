UrduPoint.com
Monfils Bows Out In First Round Of Hamburg ATP Event

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:03 PM

Monfils bows out in first round of Hamburg ATP event

French third seed Gael Monfils suffered a first-round defeat in straight sets on Tuesday to German wildcard Yannick Hanfmann at the ATP tournament in Hamburg

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :French third seed Gael Monfils suffered a first-round defeat in straight sets on Tuesday to German wildcard Yannick Hanfmann at the ATP tournament in Hamburg.

Monfils, ranked ninth in the world, lost 6-4, 6-3 to world number 103 Hanfmann, who had never beaten a top-10 player before.

The 28-year-old German will face Chile's Cristian Garin in the next round.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the top seed in Hamburg who reached the semi-finals of this month's US Open, faces Ugo Humbert of France in the first round later on Tuesday.

More Stories From Sports

