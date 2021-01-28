More playgrounds to be constructed for youth in KP

UrduPoint.com
Thu 28th January 2021

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works Riaz Khan said Thursday that the provincial government was taking tangible measures to construct more playgrounds for the youth.

In a statement he said land was being identified for playgrounds in Tehsil Gadezai, District Buner where youth would exhibit their sports' skills and extracurricular activities.

He said that construction work will start soon on those proposed playgrounds, adding that each playground would be stretching over 20 to 40 kanals of land, having all sports facilities for players.

Riaz Khan said the youth was precious assets of the country and the PTI-led KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was massively investing for welfare and development of the young lot.

He said there was no dearth of talent in the country and there was a need to provide more opportunities to youth to hone their skills. He said effective measures would be taken to complete playground projects timely in a quality manner.

