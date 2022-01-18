Murray wins five-set epic on return to Australian Open

Andy Murray won a five-set thriller against 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Australian Open on Tuesday as he returned to Melbourne Park for the first time in three years as a wildcard

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Andy Murray won a five-set thriller against 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Australian Open on Tuesday as he returned to Melbourne Park for the first time in three years as a wildcard.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, playing with a metal hip after surgery in 2019, downed the big-hitting Georgian 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 in 3r 52 min.

Murray had tremendous crowd support to dig deep in the fifth set to claim a titanic victory.