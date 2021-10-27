UrduPoint.com

Namibia Opt To Bowl Against Scotland In T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:24 PM

Namibia opt to bowl against Scotland in T20 World Cup

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field against Scotland in their first ever Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field against Scotland in their first ever Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Namibia, who are ranked a lowly 19, qualified for the second stage of the tournament at the back of two stunning wins in the qualifiers and Erasmus said they are raring to go in Abu Dhabi.

"It was an emotional group stage, and we had to regroup after that," Erasmus said at the toss.

"(David) Wiese is a great performer, but 10 other guys are raring to go today. There's a lot of potential and we want to unleash them as well." They come in unchanged from their win over Ireland.

Scotland, who suffered a 130-run rout against Afghanistan in their first Super 12 outing, are without captain Kyle Coetzer who is nursing a finger injury.

Stand-in-skipper Richie Berrington said, "We are putting the Afghanistan game to one side now, and we are happy with the cricket we are playing at the moment.

"It doesn't throw us off, and we are ready to get back on track. Namibia are a strong side, and it'll be a good game, but we are ready and raring to go." Craig Wallace is in for Coetzer.

Teams Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (capt), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (capt), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan World France Abu Dhabi David George Van Wallace Craig Ireland Namibia Rod Tucker TV From

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

15 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

15 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

30 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

40 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

45 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.