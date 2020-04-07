UrduPoint.com
National Hockey Players Share Home Workouts With Coaches

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:54 PM

In an unprecedented era of social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, national hockey players have started to follow a comprehensive training plan at their homes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In an unprecedented era of social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, national hockey players have started to follow a comprehensive training plan at their homes.

The training plan was sent to them by their coaches a few days back with the advice to stay at homes to avoid contracting the COVID-19 illness.

"Several players including Umar Bhutta, Ali Shan, Abu Bakar Mehmood, Azfar Yaqoob, Rana Waheed and Ammad Butt have shared workout videos with the coaches," the spokesman of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, Secretary PHF Asif Bajwa had said that home workouts of players would be reviewed minutely to formulate future strategy.

Head Coach Khawaja Junaid had also said that effort was being made to keep players fit and in good shape during the shutdown period, utilizing all available resources.

