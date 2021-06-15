ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) would hold the National Netball Championship here at the Pakistan sports Complex from June 27.

"Pakistan Wapda would defend both men's and women's titles in the championship," PNF President Mudassar Arain told APP.

He said the preparations for the championship were in full swing and 16 teams of men and women from all over the country would feature in the championship.

"The participating teams include Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Navy, Railways, Pak Boards, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad," he said and added that the training camps of the teams were underway and the players were working hard for the championship.

He said the managers of the teams participating in the championship would meet on June 26 to brief them about the rules and to announce the draws of the championship.

"The semi-finals of the championship would be played on June 29, while the final will be played on June 30," he said.

It should be noted that the said championship was postponed twice from April 6 to 9 and from June 18 to June 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

