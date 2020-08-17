National Throwball Coaching Course from Sep 4

Pakistan Throwball Federation in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throwball Association would be holding a three-day National Throwball Coaching Course from September 4 to 6 in Naran

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Throwball Federation in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throwball Association would be holding a three-day National Throwball Coaching Course from September 4 to 6 in Naran.

According to Secretary General of the Federation Maqbool Arain, online registration for the course has been started.

Besides male and female athletes, coaches, technical officials and school teachers from all over the country and students of educational institutions can also register their Names for the course, he said.

Besides providing awareness about the rules of throwball, shape skipping and rockball, practice matches would also be held.