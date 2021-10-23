The Inter-Provincial National Throwball Men and Women Championship would be played from November 19 to 21, at Ayub Stadium, Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Inter-Provincial National Throwball Men and Women Championship would be played from November 19 to 21, at Ayub Stadium, Quetta.

According to Chairman, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Tahir Naveed a total of six teams from all over the country would feature in the Championship including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan. The men and women events would be played separately.

The draws of the Championship would be opened in the managers meeting to be held on November 18.

The finals of the event would be held on November 21.

President, Pakistan Throwball Federation (Women Wing) Faiza Amir appreciated the efforts of President, Balochistan Throwball Association, Madam Akhtar Khan and General Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Sarprah for holding the Championship.

The Championship would be played under the supervision of Pakistan Throwball Federation and Balochistan Throwball Association in collaboration with Balochistan sports board.