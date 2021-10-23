UrduPoint.com

National Throwball C'ship From Nov 19

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:08 PM

National Throwball C'ship from Nov 19

The Inter-Provincial National Throwball Men and Women Championship would be played from November 19 to 21, at Ayub Stadium, Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Inter-Provincial National Throwball Men and Women Championship would be played from November 19 to 21, at Ayub Stadium, Quetta.

According to Chairman, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Tahir Naveed a total of six teams from all over the country would feature in the Championship including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan. The men and women events would be played separately.

The draws of the Championship would be opened in the managers meeting to be held on November 18.

The finals of the event would be held on November 21.

President, Pakistan Throwball Federation (Women Wing) Faiza Amir appreciated the efforts of President, Balochistan Throwball Association, Madam Akhtar Khan and General Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Sarprah for holding the Championship.

The Championship would be played under the supervision of Pakistan Throwball Federation and Balochistan Throwball Association in collaboration with Balochistan sports board.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Gilgit Baltistan November Women Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madam ..

UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madame Tussauds Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Writers Fo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Writers Forum “Literature of Pakistan: ..

20 minutes ago
 Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine over 90 pct effec ..

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine over 90 pct effective in children ages 5 to 11

17 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar slips amid economic data

U.S. dollar slips amid economic data

17 minutes ago
 Fish brings good business in winter

Fish brings good business in winter

17 minutes ago
 Canada's retail sales up in August

Canada's retail sales up in August

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.