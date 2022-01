National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

A total of 270 boys from across the country will be engaged in National U13 and National U16 tournaments in Karachi and Multan from Friday, 14 January

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th January, 2022) A total of 270 boys from across the country will be engaged in National U13 and National U16 tournaments in Karachi and Multan from Friday, 14 January.

The participating players will have a massive and unprecedented incentive to pursue during the tournament as up to 40 top performers from the two events will secure year-long contracts with monthly retainers.

As these youngsters have the potential to become future stars and win games for Pakistan, the PCB will be investing in them at an early age to secure them financially while also developing their complete personality, including cricketing skills and providing education to them.

The players will be coached by a panel of high performance coaches in summer camps at the NHPC Lahore (National High Performance Centre) and academies across the country. Academic scholarships will also be provided to these players.

Twelve teams will participate in the National U16 One-Day Tournament 2021-22 (45 overs) which will be played at five venues in Multan from 14 to 25 January. The teams have been divided into two pools with all six Cricket Associations fielding two sides (one in each pool).

Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab Whites will form Pool A while Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab Blues will constitute Pool B.

The top sides from each pool will compete in the 25 January final which will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Six teams will participate in the National U13 One-Day Tournament 2021-22 (25 overs) which will be played at three venues in Karachi from 14 to 24 January.

One side each from Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will compete in the group stage, each team will play the other once in the round-robin format.

The top sides will proceed to compete in the 24 January final which will be played at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.

National U13 One-Day Tournament squads:

Balochistan: Abu Bakar, Adnan Ahmed, Ahsan Ullah, Asim Ur Rehman, Faiq Ali, Hamza Khan, Ikram Ullah, Khan Wali, Malik Awais, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Dawood, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Suleman , Saleem Jan, Tufail Ahmed

Central Punjab: Arham Danish, Asad Naeem, Awais Zubair, Fasih Tousaeef, Hassan Ashraf, Hussnain Abbas, Muhammad Ali Sabir, Muhammad Essa Baloch, Rayyan Arshad, Sajjid Mir, Sarmad Nawaz, Sayyar Khan, Taj Muhammad, Ubaid Ullah, Zaryan Ali

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Abdullah, Adnan Khan, Akbar Ali, Atta Ullah, Ikram Ullah, Mohammad Sohail, Muhammad Adeel Khan, Muhammad Talha, Nafees Akhtar, Naveed, Rizwan Ali, Saeed Afridi, Shazad Ahmed, Shoaib, Zain Ul Abideen

Northern: Abdul Ahad, Abdul Munim, Abu Bakar Minhas, Akhtar Gull, Bilal Bashir, M. Asad Abdullah, M. Ismail Ranjha, M. Yousaf, Malik Muhammad Khizar, Muhammad Muneeb, Muhammad Musa Hasan, Muhammad Sohaib, Muhammad Zohaib Abbas, Saad Abraiz Abbasi, Salar Nazeer

Sindh: Abdul Hayee, Abdul Wahab, Abdullah (Sr), Adnan Nawaz, Ahsan Khan, Ali Sher, Ghulam Ahmed, Hammad Alam, Kifayat Ullah, M. Abdullah Javed, Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Azaan, Muhammad Khan, Sheikh Intiysaam, Syed Mohtashim

Southern Punjab: Abdullah Latif, Abdur Rehman, Ali Haider, Faizan Riyasat, Hasnain Sajid, Hayat Khan, M.

Abdullah, M.Babar Arshad, M.Huzaifa, M.Qasim Ahmad, M.Usman, Maaz Ahmed, Mohsin Malik, Muhammad Umar, Talal Ahmed Khan

National U16 One-Day Tournament 2021-22 squads:

Balochistan Blues: Abdul Saboor, Anwar Shah, Bakhtiyar Khan, Gohar Khan, Hafeez Ullah, Innam Ullah, Mubashir Shah, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Asfand, Musharaf Hussain, Sumair Ahmed, Syed Yasir Shah, Talha Shakir, Zohaib Khan

Balochistan Whites: Arslan Khan, Aurangzeb, Ayaz Gul, Eshrat Ul Ibbad, Faisal Razzaq, Imran Sadiq, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Umar, Muzamil Ali, Shehariyar Ahmed, Siraj Ahmed, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Umair Ahmed, Usman Ghani, Zakir Shah

Central Punjab Blues: Ali Hamza, Ali Raza, Areeb Arif, Faraz Ahmed, Farhan Yousaf, Ghulam Haider, Hamza Zahoor, Hunain Amir, M.Hammad Asif, Mohsin Ali, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Saim, Muhammad Usman, Obaid Shahid, Rana M.Sarfaraz Tariq

Central Punjab Whites: Aaliyan Suleman, Abu Suffiyan , Ahmed Yaar Khan, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Hassan , Ali Raza, Arslan Riz, Danish Saeed, Faham Ul Haq, Kaif Ali, M. Tayyab, M. Tayyab Arif, M. Yasin Bilal, Nauman Ali, Shahbaz Javaid

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues: Abdul Raheem, Abdur Rehman, Ahmed Hussain, Asfandyar, Hamza Izhar, Luqman Khan, M Umair Khan, Mian Yousaf Shah, Muhammad Ali, Shahzeb Khan, Usama Khan, Usman Khan, Zain Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Zulkarnain

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites: Abeel Khan, Adil Waheed, Ilham Khan, Khubib Khalil, M Awais, M Shayan, M.Ansar Ullah, M.Shoaib, Muhammad Haroon, Muhammad Umer, Muhammad Zubair, Naveed Ul Hassan, Riaz Ullah, Shayan, Usama Bangash

Northern Blues: Abbas Hussnain, Abu Zar, Bilal Ahmed, Hassan Ijaz, M. Hassan Khan, M.Waleed Iqbal, M.Zain Jameel, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Asim Kamal, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Nabeel, Murtaza Rehman, Raja Hamza Waheed, Shameer Ali, Syed Ali Mehdi

Northern Whites: Abdullah, Ali Ashfaq, Arsh Zaman, Arslan Ali, Awais Amin, Azaan Kabir, Hussnain Nadeem, Irshad Ahmed, M.Ammar Yasir, Muhammad Abdullah Sajid, Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Asmat Ullah, Shahbaz Khan Hurara, Shahmeer Nisar, Yazdaan Abbas Rizvi

Sindh Blues: Abdul Hadi, Abdul Moiz, Ahmed Muhiuddin, Farhan Zaman, Hameed Karim, Huzaifa Ahsan, M. Talha Khanji, Mawaz Zahid, Musa Azad, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Saad Baig, Saad Mahboob, Saif Ullah Khan, Sufyan Usmani, Yahya Shah

Sindh Whites: Abdul Rehman Khan, Haroon Arshad, Humza Qureshi, M Danish, M. Ahmed, Maaz Shah, Musab Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Owais Rehem Shah, Sajam Muhammad, Shahzad Khan, Shahzaib Ali, Shiraz Khan, Syed Rehan Ali Shah, Wajid Ali

Southern Punjab Blues: Haseeb Javed, Inam Ullah, M.Abdullah, M.Aqib Arshad, M.Jan Sher, M.Saqib, Muhammad Ahmed, Raja Shehroz, Rana Adeel Mushtaq, Sameer Ahmed Minhas, Sameer Akhtar, Shahzad Ahmed, Suleman Ahmed, Waleed Raza, Zain Arshad

Southern Punjab Whites: Abdul Rasool, Abdullah Tauqeer, Ali Husnain Badshah, Bilal Khan, Fahad Kashif, Haseeb Ahmed, M.Farhan, M.Hamid, M.Noman Asif, M.Umair, Rana Haseeb Nazim, Rao Kaleem Haider, Shahaz Saeed, Sohaib Akram, Taha Shabbir