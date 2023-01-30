Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer for Peshawar Zalmi’s Main Anthem for the HBLPSL 8.

As Peshawar Zalmi assembles the Yellow Storm for PSL 8, it unveils its Executive Producer for the official anthem - Naughty Boy

Peshwar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023) As Peshawar Zalmi assembles the Yellow Storm for PSL 8, it unveils its Executive Producer for the official anthem - Naughty Boy. Peshawar Zalmi’s anthems are globally anticipated and celebrated tracks that exhilarate the fans as the HBLPSL draws closer. Featuring the finest celebrities with massive star power and players that the crowd anticipates to see, Zalmi anthems are power packed with talent. More importantly, as a platform for emerging singers, Zalmi anthems share a deep relationship with its fans.

With Naughty Boy’s addition to the main anthem, who has been an immensely prominent and imperative part of the western music industry and has produced records for English rappers, Wiley, and Chipmunk as well as the famous album ‘Our Version of Events’ by Emeli Sande, the hype and excitement around the fans is only growing. Naughty Boy’s presence in the anthem is surely going to be prominent in ensuring fan enjoyment in Peshawar Zalmi's journey in the HBLPSL 8. One of his famous productions is Runnin' (Lose it all) featuring the well-known artists Beyonce and Arrow Benjamin. This production was seen to hit top of the charts and was nominated for Brit award for British Video of the year and BBC music award for song of the year.

“I am incredibly honoured to have the opportunity presented by Peshawar Zalmi to get on board as executive producer for their 2023 anthem. It is a great platform for new emerging artists filled with talent. I love empowering young homegrown talent here in the UK & having watched their anthems over the years and the global feel they carry, I am not surprised that Zalmi Anthems are globally anticipated music videos. It is an honour to help continue this amazing trend. I have always wanted to connect with Pakistani audiences, being a proud Pakistani myself who loves Pakistani cricket and I could not have found a better opportunity than this to do so! I am excited to work with the team and cannot wait for the magic to come out.” added Naughty Boy.

Previously produced by Rohail Hyatt in HBLPSL Season 7, a music sensation from the South Asian music industry, the Peshawar Zalmi anthems have been curated around a narrative.

The Peshawar Zalmi anthem for PSL 8 is going to reflect Peshawar as the bright city of flowers that it is, with urban progression and development. Combatting the puritanical notion attached to Peshawar, Naughty Boy’s musical rendition is going to resonate with the Yellow Storm. With PSL going to Peshawar in its 9th Season at the Arbab Niaz Stadium, the anthem is going to leave the fans excited already.

Connecting with the masses on a greater magnitude, Peshawar Zalmi’s anthems have previously been power packed with the likes of Altamash Haroon, Abdullah Siddique, Gul Panra, Farhan Saeed, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. With the anthem videos featuring star celebrities such as Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, and Farhan Saeed to further amplify the power of it, Peshawar Zalmi remains consistent with the route of providing a platform to the emerging talent of the country. Peshawar Zalmi’s anthems have discovered the likes of Abdullah Siddiqui in the years before who has now become a national sensation with a dense fanbase.

“Naughty boy has done exceptional work in the past and Peshawar Zalmi is proud to be associated with such a massive name in the music industry. Peshawar Zalmi anthems have always been a forefront of the Peshawar Zalmi's PSL campaign and Naughty Boy’s addition to the Yellow Storm is a testament to our narrative of providing a platform to upcoming artists and working with an international music producer who has previously worked with the likes of Beyonce, Wiz Khalifa and Sam Smith would provide international exposure to the young artists as well as add great charm to our powerful anthems”, said Mr. Nausherwan Effandi, Chief Commercial Officer, Peshawar Zalmi.

With the Yellow Storm growing every year with the presence of its artists hailing from different parts of the world, it stands true that Peshawar Zalmi is a franchise that holds a diverse, global fanbase with music as the core of its passion points.

The fans globally remain immensely excited as they look forward to the release of the anthem.