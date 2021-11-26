UrduPoint.com

New Zealand 72-0 At Tea Against Indian Spin Onslaught

New Zealand's opening pair survived an Indian spin onslaught to reach 72-0 at tea on the second day of the first Test in reply to India's first-innings 345 all out

Tom Latham was on 23 and Will Young on 46, looking at ease in the second session after an inspired Tim Southee spell on Friday checked the Indian advance in Kanpur after a maiden century by debutant Shreyas Iyer.

