New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and the Netherlands on Thursday

Voorburg, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and the Netherlands on Thursday: At Voorburg cricket Club: The Netherlands 132 all out, 19.3 overs (B de Leede 66, S Edwards 20, B Tickner 4-27) v New Zealand (M Guptill 45, J Neesham 32; S Ahmad 2-15)Result: New Zealand beat The Netherlands by 16 runsSeries: New Zealand lead two-match series 1-0