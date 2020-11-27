UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Win Toss And Bowl In 1st West Indies T20

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:23 PM

New Zealand win toss and bowl in 1st West Indies T20

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies in the first Twenty20 international in Auckland on Friday

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies in the first Twenty20 international in Auckland on Friday.

Black Caps captain Tim Southee said his players were keen to get on the pitch at Eden Park for the first international cricket played in New Zealand for almost nine months.

"It's obviously a good chasing ground, historically," Southee said of the Auckland ground, where the short boundaries favour big-hitters.

"It's been a while, so we just want to get out there and have a run around with the boys -- it's very exciting after a long lay-off." South African-born run machine Devon Conway will make his debut for New Zealand at number three in the batting order, with speedster Kyle Jamieson also appearing in his first T20 international.

Southee is standing in for regular skipper Kane Williamson, who along with pace spearhead Trent Boult will miss the Twenty20 series to concentrate on Test matches.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was unfazed at losing the toss.

"Hopefully we can bat first and bat well," he said.

The West Indies only ended two weeks of Covid-19 quarantine on Thursday but Pollard said they were ready for the challenge.

"It is what it is, no one wants to hear about that, they want to see us come out and entertain," he said.

"For us it a better of getting the basics right." Teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Siefert, Devon Conway, Glen Phillips, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett West Indies: Brandon King, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (capt), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Oshane Thomas Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Shaun haig (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Brandon Auckland Powell Conway Mitchell Santner Nicholas Pooran Shimron Hetmyer Jeff Crowe TV Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz to be released on pa ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec to Start Full-Scale Production of ..

2 minutes ago

Majority of French Consider Violent Migrant Camp R ..

2 minutes ago

Distt admin re-fixes prices of edible items

2 minutes ago

Seven arrested for power theft in sargodha

7 minutes ago

Textile industry backbone of national economy, pro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.