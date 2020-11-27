New Zealand win toss and bowl in 1st West Indies T20

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies in the first Twenty20 international in Auckland on Friday

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies in the first Twenty20 international in Auckland on Friday.

Black Caps captain Tim Southee said his players were keen to get on the pitch at Eden Park for the first international cricket played in New Zealand for almost nine months.

"It's obviously a good chasing ground, historically," Southee said of the Auckland ground, where the short boundaries favour big-hitters.

"It's been a while, so we just want to get out there and have a run around with the boys -- it's very exciting after a long lay-off." South African-born run machine Devon Conway will make his debut for New Zealand at number three in the batting order, with speedster Kyle Jamieson also appearing in his first T20 international.

Southee is standing in for regular skipper Kane Williamson, who along with pace spearhead Trent Boult will miss the Twenty20 series to concentrate on Test matches.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was unfazed at losing the toss.

"Hopefully we can bat first and bat well," he said.

The West Indies only ended two weeks of Covid-19 quarantine on Thursday but Pollard said they were ready for the challenge.

"It is what it is, no one wants to hear about that, they want to see us come out and entertain," he said.

"For us it a better of getting the basics right." Teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Siefert, Devon Conway, Glen Phillips, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett West Indies: Brandon King, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (capt), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Oshane Thomas Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Shaun haig (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)