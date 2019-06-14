UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Captain Obi Mikel Targets Second Africa Cup Triumph

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:58 PM

Nigeria captain Obi Mikel targets second Africa Cup triumph

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has said he is "hungry" to a win a second Africa Cup of Nations trophy

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has said he is "hungry" to a win a second Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

Obi Mikel won his first Africa Cup winners' medal six years ago in South Africa after finishing third in 2006 and 2010.

In Egypt, he will lead a young team with the bulk of the players making their first appearance at this stage of the competition.

"I am hungry to win. I come to win. If not, what's the point?" Mikel said.

"It will be a tough tournament, but we have quality players, we have trained well. So we have a good chance." He has been impressed with the young team who have forged ahead after an early exit at last year's World Cup in Russia.

"There's a lot of young players in the team.

That's very good, that means a lot of energy in the team," said the experienced midfielder, who was not part of the qualifying tournament for this competition after he asked to be left out.

"We have some incredibly talented young players like (Samuel) Chukwueze and Paul (Onuachu). They have to get experience and good enough the coach has given them the opportunity. Hopefully, we are in Egypt to fight because we want to do great things."The former Chelsea star made his Eagles debut in August 2005 against Libya, and this tournament may well be his last with the national team.

"Maybe it's my last one," he said. "I'm not sure yet, but at some point you have to let go. I don't want to overstay my welcome. Let's hope we can make it count."

Related Topics

Africa World Russia Egypt Young Lead South Africa Libya Nigeria May August Chelsea Coach

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

15 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

22 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

22 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

34 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

22 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.