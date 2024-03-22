Nishikori defeated in comeback game, Wozniacki out in Miami

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Former world number four Kei Nishikori's return to the ATP Tour after a lengthy injury absence ended in a first round 6-3, 6-4 loss to Sebastian Ofner.

Japan's Nishikori has barely played on the tour in the past two years with his last appearance on the ATP Tour coming at Atlanta July.

Given a wildcard by organizers, the 2016 Miami finalist was not surprisingly a little off the pace against 40th-ranked Austrian Ofner as he struggled to replicate his practice form.

"I thought I was practicing well, playing much better. I was feeling the rhythm and I was feeling the ball pretty good in the practice but during the match it's completely different," he told reporters.

"It was windy, he was hitting the ball very hard, very quick, the courts are quick. I was having a tough time making a lot of balls in the court and just the little things that I was not making, maybe I was supposed to hit the corner but the ball goes to the middle sometimes," he added.

At 34, Nishikori faces a real challenge to work his way back up the rankings but he believes that in time, he can get back to an elite level.

"I don't have the clear goal right now, you know I just want to play a lot of matches. I need some time to get used to (matches) and hopefully I can stay healthy, I think that's the only goal this year, I try to play as many matches as I can play," he said.

Gael Monfils, the 37-year-old Frenchman, turned on the style in his 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 win over Serbian Dusan Lajovic.

"It was a great match, he played well and I am still playing for these moments, these challenges. I feel like the fire is still there," he said.

Britain's Dan Evans battled back for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego.